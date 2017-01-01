In the last issue, I offered some tips on how to improve the accuracy and precision out of your crossbow,… more
Shoot Your Crossbow Better Today — Part 2by Bob Humphrey
The Budget Bowhunterby Bill Winke
It is nothing to spend $800 or even $1,000 on a bow and another $500 on accessories and arrows. Fortunately,… more
Coping with Hemorrhagic Diseaseby Dr. Grant Woods
Last month, I shared information about Chronic Wasting Disease and the long-term impact it is having on deer populations across… more
Tested: PSE RDX 400by Jon E. Silks
PSE continues to forge ahead in the crossbow market with models that cover a wide range of applications and hunter… more
Making Curfewby Nick Pinizzotto
I first became acquainted with an Ohio buck I named Curfew following the 2014 season, when he showed up on… more
A New Reign: 2017 Bowtech Flagshipby Drew Pellman
The time has now come and gone for the unveiling of Bowtech’s 2017 flagship bow — the Reign 6 and… more
Are You Using a Proper Stabilizer Setup?by Randy Ulmer
I have to admit; I’m very conflicted over whether to use a stabilizer on my hunting bow. The dilemma is… more
Have You Tried These Proven Rut Tactics ?by Bill Winke
Give me a beginner and a week of vacation during the best days of the rut, and seven days later… more
Shoot Your Crossbow Better Today — Part Iby Bob Humphrey
Want to make your crossbow shoot better? Of course you do! The good news is, there’s much you can do… more
Best Holiday Gifts for Bowhuntersby Drew Pellman
Bowhunters are a unique group of individuals. We all readily admit that. New bow equipment might be our favorite thing… more
6 Scent Setups You Need to Knowby Darron McDougal
Using lures and scents to attract whitetail bucks into archery range is nothing new; hunters have been doing it for ages…. more
How to Conquer the Rut’s Toughest Shotsby Bill Winke
Many of the shots we get while hunting from a treestand during the rut are different from any we practice…. more
Adventure Bowhunting: Survival Gear That Could Save Your Lifeby Tony Peterson
Aside from needing stitches on a couple of occasions and experiencing a few scary “where-the-heck-am-I?” moments, I’ve been pretty lucky… more
Deadly Debut: Mathews HALON 32by Christian Berg
Today is Mathews “Launch Day” — the day the bow maker unveils its 2017 flagship HALON 32 for the world to… more
Get the Most Out of Your Rangefinderby Randy Ulmer
Some of the most expensive rangefinders available today aren’t accurate enough to be functional for bowhunters. Let me explain: Let’s… more
How to Shoot Your Biggest Buck Everby Bill Winke
Hunting deer is far from predictable. It is not like baking a pie or programming a computer, where you can… more
Extreme Scent Control for Serious Bowhuntersby Bill Winke
What I am about to tell you may shake up your thoughts about scent control. Back in 2002, I learned that… more
Curve Ball: Change Your Luck by Changing Tacticsby Don Higgins
The yearling buck was right on the heels of the hot doe, grunting with each step he took. The pair… more
Focus on Age Instead of Antlersby Dr. Grant Woods
If you are like me and and hunt mostly in dense woods, I doubt you see many (or any!) bucks… more
The Best Days to Tag Trophy Bucks in 2016by John Dudley
Last year marked the first time I shared my rut predictions with the readers of Petersen’s BOWHUNTING. In that article,… more