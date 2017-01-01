SubscribeSubscribe Now!
Connect
RSS
Collapse bottom bar
Subscribe
Shoot-Your-Crossbow-Better

Shoot Your Crossbow Better Today — Part 2

by Bob Humphrey

In the last issue, I offered some tips on how to improve the accuracy and precision out of your crossbow,… more »

Bowhunting-Gear-on-a-Budget

The Budget Bowhunter

by Bill Winke

It is nothing to spend $800 or even $1,000 on a bow and another $500 on accessories and arrows. Fortunately,… more »

Hemorrhagic-Disease

Coping with Hemorrhagic Disease

by Dr. Grant Woods

Last month, I shared information about Chronic Wasting Disease and the long-term impact it is having on deer populations across… more »

PSE RDX 400

Tested: PSE RDX 400

by Jon E. Silks

PSE continues to forge ahead in the crossbow market with models that cover a wide range of applications and hunter… more »

Late-Season-Hunting

Making Curfew

by Nick Pinizzotto

I first became acquainted with an Ohio buck I named Curfew following the 2014 season, when he showed up on… more »

Reign7Black

A New Reign: 2017 Bowtech Flagship

by Drew Pellman

The time has now come and gone for the unveiling of Bowtech’s 2017 flagship bow — the Reign 6 and… more »

StabilizerSetup1

Are You Using a Proper Stabilizer Setup?

by Randy Ulmer

I have to admit; I’m very conflicted over whether to use a stabilizer on my hunting bow. The dilemma is… more »

Dummies1

Have You Tried These Proven Rut Tactics ?

by Bill Winke

Give me a beginner and a week of vacation during the best days of the rut, and seven days later… more »

SHOOTBETTERPART1

Shoot Your Crossbow Better Today — Part I

by Bob Humphrey

Want to make your crossbow shoot better? Of course you do! The good news is, there’s much you can do… more »

2016-HGG-NAW

Best Holiday Gifts for Bowhunters

by Drew Pellman

Bowhunters are a unique group of individuals. We all readily admit that. New bow equipment might be our favorite thing… more »

ScentSetup1

6 Scent Setups You Need to Know

by Darron McDougal

Using lures and scents to attract whitetail bucks into archery range is nothing new; hunters have been doing it for ages…. more »

Walking Buck

How to Conquer the Rut’s Toughest Shots

by Bill Winke

Many of the shots we get while hunting from a treestand during the rut are different from any we practice…. more »

Globalstar’s SPOT Gen3 hunting emergency

Adventure Bowhunting: Survival Gear That Could Save Your Life

by Tony Peterson

Aside from needing stitches on a couple of occasions and experiencing a few scary “where-the-heck-am-I?” moments, I’ve been pretty lucky… more »

BOWHUNTING Editor Christian Berg took this nice, 8-point Illinois buck on Halloween using the 2017 Mathews HALON 32.

Deadly Debut: Mathews HALON 32

by Christian Berg

Today is Mathews “Launch Day” — the day the bow maker unveils its 2017 flagship HALON 32 for the world to… more »

Check Your Rangefinder

Get the Most Out of Your Rangefinder

by Randy Ulmer

Some of the most expensive rangefinders available today aren’t accurate enough to be functional for bowhunters. Let me explain: Let’s… more »

Shoot Your Biggest Buck

How to Shoot Your Biggest Buck Ever

by Bill Winke

Hunting deer is far from predictable. It is not like baking a pie or programming a computer, where you can… more »

Winke Extreme Scent Control 1

Extreme Scent Control for Serious Bowhunters

by Bill Winke

What I am about to tell you may shake up your thoughts about scent control. Back in 2002, I learned that… more »

hunting-tactics-have-to-change

Curve Ball: Change Your Luck by Changing Tactics

by Don Higgins

The yearling buck was right on the heels of the hot doe, grunting with each step he took. The pair… more »

age-a-whitetail-deer-to-hunt

Focus on Age Instead of Antlers

by Dr. Grant Woods

If you are like me and and hunt mostly in dense woods, I doubt you see many (or any!) bucks… more »

best-times-to-hunt-deer-in-2016

The Best Days to Tag Trophy Bucks in 2016

by John Dudley

Last year marked the first time I shared my rut predictions with the readers of Petersen’s BOWHUNTING. In that article,… more »

Load More go top